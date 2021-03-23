Amelia Hamlin: Behold Her Hottest, Most Tantalizing Looks!

On June 13, 2001, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin welcomed Amelia Gray Hamlin into the world.

Not all celebrity kids go on to become celebrities themselves.

Amelia, however, entered adulthood and became a successful model.

Lisa has shared that Amelia's career boom has seen her make more than her parents.

Being a busy, super famous model can be a lucrative career.

And Amelia has the skill, the training, and the attitude for modeling.

She is also outrageously gorgeous, whether she's modeling or just snapping a selfie.

(At times, it's difficult to tell the difference)

Take a look below at some of Amelia's most jaw-dropping photos of all time: