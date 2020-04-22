Amber Portwood on Andrew Glennon Assault: I Guess I'm a Terrible Person!

It's been 10 months since Amber Portwood assaulted Andrew Glennon as he attempted to protect the then-couple's 1-year-old son, James.

Amber avoided jail time for the assault, and somehow, she even managed to hold on to her job on Teen Mom OG.

But that doesn't mean her life was completely unaffected.

Amber was sentenced to two and a half years of probation, as well as court-ordered parenting classes.

Most importantly, she lost primary custody of James, who now spends the majority of his time living with Glennon.

On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber reflected on her recent actions and took stock of long history of violence in one of the series' most emotional episodes to date.

Take a look: