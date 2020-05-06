Amber Portwood Meets Belgian Boyfriend For First Time, Makes Use of Gary Shirley Condoms!

When we first learned that Amber Portwood is dating a man from Belgium, we feared for the guy's future.

After all, it was just a few months ago that Amber beat domestic violence charges that could have landed her behind bars.

Fortunately, when Amber met Dimitri Garcia at the airport on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, he was protected in two respects:

Amber's OG baby daddy, Gary Shirley, was there in case Portwood flew into one of her infamous rages and beat the guy down on sight.

And he also provided the happy couple with some It's Gary Time! condoms for later in the evening.

It was a strange scene, but then, just about everything in Amber's life is a little off-kilter these days.

Take a look: