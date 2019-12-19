Amber Portwood: Dating Again! Already! And He's a Belgian Teen Mom Fan She Met Online! (Seriously!)

It's been less than six months since Amber Portwood was arrested on domestic violence charges following an altercation with her now-ex.

The allegations are familiar to fans by now, and they are scary. 

She is accused of attacking her then-partner, Andrew Glennon, with a machete. While he hid in the bathroom from her, with their baby.

One might think that given the tumultuous circumstances, she might take some time to pause, reflect and cool it on the romantic front.

But Amber has never been one to remain single for long.

(In fact, there's been more than a bit of sketchy overlap between a few of her relationships, but that's a conversation for another time.)

In any event, it should come as no surprise that Amber is already dating a new guy. Nor is it shocking how the new couple first met.

Like her previous fiance, Matt Baier, it seems this dude is a big Teen Mom fan who first began his relationship with Amber online.

But that's where the similarities end ... and this honestly shounds pretty wack, even by MTV reality star standards. Take a look:

1. Off the Market

Off the Market
Amber Portwood has already found a new man. As we discussed above, the longtime Teen Mom OG star ended her previous relationship with Andrew Glennon over the summer after she was arrested on domestic violence charges.

2. Moving On

Moving On
Now, UK tabloid The Sun is reporting that Amber has already found herself a new man thanks to the Internet. And this time, she's going international in her search for cyber-love!

3. Meet Dimitri

Meet Dimitri
Meet Dimitri Garcia. He's a Belgian citizen and a big Teen Mom fan. Oh, and he's also dating Amber Portwood.

4. A Transcontinental Romance

A Transcontinental Romance
Dimitri and Amber reportedly hit it off after he reached out to her on social media. Not long afterward, he visited her in Indiana.

5. Instant Connection

Instant Connection
"They hit it off. She really likes him," a production insider tells The Sun. (Apparently he's cleared whatever low bar Amber Portwood sets for herself during the 2-3 hours she's single in between serious, long-term relationships.)

6. International Man of Mystery

International Man of Mystery
Little is known about Dimitri at this point, other than the fact that he's 39 and has at least one child himself. (Hey, Matt Baier had between 7-9, depending on who you ask, so if he's got fewer than about four, this should be downright easy for her to wrap her head around.)

