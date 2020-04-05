Amber Portwood: I'm Too Good for Jenelle Evans Drama!

Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans are both hot messes.

And honestly, "hot mess" might be too nice a term for them.

They're just awful, right? In many, many ways.

That's why a lot of people, including Jenelle herself, have been confused by MTV's decision to fire Mrs. Swamp Monster while keeping the realest G in Anderson, Indiana, on the show.

Jenelle's been making comments about the situation lately, but what's Amber's take on it?

Read on to find out!