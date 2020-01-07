Amber Portwood: Andrew Glennon Let Our Son Get Attacked By a Dog!

Back in July, Amber Portwood was arrested on domestic violence charges after an incident in which she attacked then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete.

Not surprisingly, the altercation gave Glennon the upper hand in the custody battle that followed, and these days, he has full custody of baby James, while Amber is limited to supervised visits.

Now, she's claiming the judge got it all wrong, as it's actually Andrew who represents a threat to their 1-year-old's safety.

As proof, Portwood cites an incident that happened over Christmas that she says resulted in her son being hospitalized.

Take a look at the latest development in this extremely messy situation: