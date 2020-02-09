Academy Awards Fashion: Who Wore is Worst?

The 2020 Academy Awards pitted actress against actress, actor against actor, director against director...

... and everyone against each other on the red carpet.

Indeed, while debate may rage on for years over the actual Best Actor, Best Movie, etc. winners, let's all be honest for a minute, okay?

The real competition at the events takes place before a single trophy is handed out, when the most prominent names in entertainment pose for photographs on the red carpet.

Who stooud out the most? For the best reasons and the worst?

Scroll down to find out!