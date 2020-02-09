Academy Awards Fashion: Who Wore is Worst?

The 2020 Academy Awards pitted actress against actress, actor against actor, director against director...
... and everyone against each other on the red carpet.
Indeed, while debate may rage on for years over the actual Best Actor, Best Movie, etc. winners, let's all be honest for a minute, okay?
The real competition at the events takes place before a single trophy is handed out, when the most prominent names in entertainment pose for photographs on the red carpet.
Who stooud out the most? For the best reasons and the worst?
Scroll down to find out!
1.
Blac Chyna at the 2020 Oscars
Why was Blac Chyna invited to the Oscars? We have no idea. But she looked great on the red carpet, huh?
2.
Billie Eilish at 2020 Oscars
Let no one ever say that Billie Eilish doesn't have a unique sense of style, okay?
3.
Janelle Monáe at 2020 Oscars
Janelle Monáe is a singer, an actress... and a fashion icon? You tell us!
4.
Kaitlyn Dever at 2020 Oscars
Wow, Kaitlyn Dever! Sure looks like someone is all grown up, doesn't it?
5.
Beanie Feldstein at 2020 Oscars
Beanie Feldstein was amazing in Booksmart. And she looks amazing here, too, we'd say.
6.
Laura Dern at 2020 Oscars
Laura Dern was nominated for her role in Marriage Story. What do you think of her dress here?
7.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus at 2020 Oscars
Julia Louis-Dreyfus may be the funniest woman alive. But she's also rather beautiful, wouldn't you say?
8.
Giuliana Rancic at 2020 Oscars
Giuliana Rancic is sometimes criticized for her figure. But we think she looks pretty great here.
9.
Kelly Ripa at 2020 Oscars
Kelly Ripa is a small woman. But she's rocking a pretty huge dress on the red carpet.
10.
Brad Pitt at 2020 Oscars
This not exactly just in... at all: Brad Pitt is just so very easy on the eyes.
11.
Mindy Kaling at 2020 Oscars
Mindy Kaling cracks us up on television. She waves here to photographers on the red carpet.
12.
Regina King at 2020 Oscars
Real talk: Regina King may be the best actress in the world. We adore her ensemble here.
13.
Idina Menzel at 2020 Oscars
When it comes to this tremendous look on Idina Menzel, we simply cannot... let it go.
14.
Kristin Cavallari at 2020 Oscars
Kristin Cavallari? We absolutely love this! We so appreciate the reality star going with a light, bright, refreshing color.
15.
Sandra Oh at 2020 Oscars
Sandra Oh is already an Emmy Award winner. Could an Academy Award be in her future?
16.
Renée Zellweger at 2020 Oscars
Hello there, Renée Zellweger! You look positively elegant. Well done!
17.
Lily Singh at 2020 Oscars
Lily Singh is one hilarious woman. She's also one sexy woman, as you can see here.
18.
Natalie Portman at 2020 Oscars
Natalie Portman kept things very fancy and classy on the red carpet. The look suits her, right?
19.
Cynthia Erivo at 2020 Oscars
Cynthia Erivo chose not to go with the basic black dress at the Oscars. You digging her white ensemble?
20.
Joaquin Phoenix at 2020 Oscars
Joaquin Phoenix scared us in Joker. But he simply made us stare at him and drool in this photo.