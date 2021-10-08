90 Day The Single Life Season 2 Trailer Teases Full Cast, INSANE New Season

90 Day: The Single Life returns on Friday, November 12 with its second season.
The Discovery Plus spinoff of the wildly successful 90 Day Fiance franchise has a unique twist on the premise.
Instead of following existing couples trying to make it, it follows existing stars whose relationships failed.
This season promises two new twists.
The first is that one of the stars was never part of a (romantic) couple on the show -- she's the mom of one of last season's stars.
The second is that, for the first time ever, two franchise alums fall for each other after striking out with their American exes.
Below, you can check out a detailed breakdown of the trailer.
You can also watch the trailer itself in all of its glory.
This is going to be absolutely nuts ... and at one point, very serious.
Content warning: you will hear gunshots during this video, and no, they are not at a shooting range.
1.
Natalie Mordovtseva is single and ready to mingle
As she accidentally spoiled much earlier this year, Natalie is part of the cast of The Single Life, where she's looking for a fresh new dynamic -- one where she's in charge -- that she hopes will make her happy in ways that her marriage to Mike Youngquist did not.
2.
Jesse Meester
One of the most hated franchise villains, but also one of the handsomest, he did not find love with Darcey Silva. He's looking for a new "beauty" in this trailer ... and he seems to have found her. Yes, there will be more shower scenes, of course.
3.
Stephanie Matto
Fans were so excited to see the franchise's very first, long overdue same-sex couple. But Stephanie Matto didn't just strike out with Erika Owens -- she alienated the entire fanbase by going full villain on screen. Now, she's hoping to break more than two years of celibacy with the right guy or the right gal. She's probably also hoping to win over some fans.
4.
Syngin Colchester
We already knew that he and Tania Maduro weren't soul mates, so it seemed like a matter of time until they split. Well, they split. While they'll always be one of the hottest couples to ever grace the franchise, they've gone their separate ways and Syngin is looking to date a goth girl, a nun, or anyone in between.
5.
Debbie Johnson
Debbie is Colt Johnson's mother, the former mother-in-law of Larissa Lima, and the current mother-in-law of Vanessa Guerra. She was widowed more than a dozen years ago, and hasn't been on a date in forty years. Now she hopes to change that. We're genuinely, sincerely rooting for her and are invested in her finding happiness.
6.
Big Ed Brown
Franchise villain (and real life villain) Big Ed Brown doesn't seem interested in giving up his days of being a huge creep, so instead he's changing something more superficial -- getting rid of his hair. We've seen him with two low-income single moms who are younger than his daughter (he clearly has a type), so fans are already guessing Ed's next move.
7.
Natalie wants something different
We see her going on a date, talking about her goals, and hearing a man tell her that he was clinically dead for 30 minutes ... classic weird date shenanigans.
8.
On the steamier side
One of Stephanie's dates takes place in a bathtub, where she and a hottie discuss various sexual positions before sharing some kisses. Whether or not Stephanie is any nicer this season, you know that some people are going to be tuning in for the ... character development.
9.
Jesse finds his hottie
In addition to the shower scenes where he gushes about feeling reborn and almost virginal (no thank you, please), we also find out who he's with.
10.
Jeniffer Tarazona
We all saw Jeniffer when she was dating Tim Malcolm, but that didn't end up working out. She tried dating a decent guy who respected her, so now she's dating the opposite of that.
11.
At least she's keeping her options open
As Jeniffer reveals to the camera, she is also dating someone else. Jesse has some competition.
12.
Debbie does not want to be in the friendzone
As she tells the camera, she would rather be in the "f--k zone." Okay, mood.
13.
Syngin chats with Tania
It's not clear why they're chatting on camera, but he does remind her that he's not trying to make her happy anymore because they're not together anymore.
14.
Big Ed goes on a date
We don't know who this is, but this date does not go as planned.
15.
Ed still believes that he deserves love
Maybe if he starts treating women better than he treated either of the two women whom he's dated on screen (or some of the women whom he's dated off screen), more fans will agree with him. Dating someone older than his daughter might go a long way in showing that he's not a creep.
16.
Gunshots?
Ed is on this date when they hear what absolutely sound like gunshots, sending production and fellow guests to the ground and then crawling and running away from the windows and presumably to a safer part of the restaurant. Horrifying.
It looks like it'll be sexy, awkward, fun, uncomfortable, funny, and harrowing all at once. We actually can't wait.