90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Yazan Gave Up EVERYTHING for Brittany

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is not holding back when it comes to Season 2 drama.

On Episode 16, we see Ariela undergo her emergency C-section.

The friction between Ariela and Biniyam's fundamental disagreements isn't going away, however, even as she recovers from surgery.

Armando and Kenneth see how Armando's family is reacting to their engagement news, especially little Hannah.

Tim and Melyza sleep together for the first time since he arrived. It was great ... and then everything goes downhill.

Deavan and Jihoon are settling into their new apartment and looking to finally have a real wedding.

Brittany speaks to her family about the situation, omitting some key details so that they won't worry. They're worried anyway.

Meanwhile Yazan's family has turned his life upside down. He has lost everything for Brittany, he reveals.