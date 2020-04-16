90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Teases Culture Shock! Fights! Fear!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was a huge hit in 2019, introducing viewers to new stars, new drama, and new favorites.

Now, TLC has announced the show's return for Season 2 -- something that we all knew was in the works.

In this first teaser trailer, they're introducing us to new couples while showing not one, but two returning pairs.

Ready to see Jenny and Sumit again? Ready to see Deavan and Jihoon again? We here at THG cannot wait.

Season 2 premieres on June 1, 2020.

Below, you can meet each of the couples, new and returning, and watch the first teaser trailer for Season 2.