90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Tearful Families Take Over Season 2 Premiere

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 is here!

The first night focused on several couples.

Fans will of course recognize Jenny Slatten and Sumit as they try again.

Brittany and Ariela are both young Americans who have been married before to men from other countries and are up for round two.

Meanwhile, Kenneth and Armando are a pair of gay dads who are prepared to risk everything for a chance at happiness.

This season already has us hooked. Here's what went down on the premiere.