90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Sumit's Parents Will NEVER Accept Jenny!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way went on midseason hiatus weeks ago.

Now, Season 2 is back and picking up where we left off.

Sumit lays out his case to his parents, begging them to accept Jenny.

Kenneth and Armando go to pick up Hannah, where Kenny will meet Armando's family for the first time.

Brittany's lies are catching up with her even as she returns to Chicago for a court summons that she hopes will put her marriage behind her.

Melyza realizes that she has to come clean with Tim about what she did while the two of them were "on a break."

Ariela gets scary news and will need emergency surgery to save her and the baby.