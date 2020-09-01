90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Sumit's Parents Tell All!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way just aired their midseason finale for Season 2.

The show is on a break for a few weeks, but you can see the trailer for the drama that has yet to come at the end of this recap.

First up, Ariela and Biniyam have their first real argument on the show, and it's not pretty.

Kenneth says goodbye to his girls just before he and Armando embark upon a tense but important road trip.

Brittany has to abruptly fly home to America to handle her divorce ... but she didn't tell Yazan that.

Deavan says goodbye to Elicia, who worries that Deavan and Jihoon are headed for a disaster.

Melyza's cold reaction to Tim's struggles to get a job in Columbia lead to conflict ... but one of them is hiding something.

And for the first time, we hear how Jenny deflowered Sumit right before Sumit's parents make their debut -- and tell their side of the story.