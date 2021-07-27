90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3: Meet the New AND Returning Couples!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is returning for Season 3.

The franchise has countless spinoffs, but this one is a fan-favorite because it is such a fresh take on the series.

Instead of following K-1 visa journeys and the aftermath, the series follows couples in reverse.

An American hoping to find love as an ex-patriot and grappling with different struggles and concerns as they adapt to a new home.

Not every relationship works out.

And some couples realize that they want to be together, but not like this.

On Season 3, multiple stars, ranging from the most polarizing pairs to fan-favorites, are returning.

We are also meeting brand new members of the franchise.

Take a look below: