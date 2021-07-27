90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3: Meet the New AND Returning Couples!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is returning for Season 3.
The franchise has countless spinoffs, but this one is a fan-favorite because it is such a fresh take on the series.
Instead of following K-1 visa journeys and the aftermath, the series follows couples in reverse.
An American hoping to find love as an ex-patriot and grappling with different struggles and concerns as they adapt to a new home.
Not every relationship works out.
And some couples realize that they want to be together, but not like this.
On Season 3, multiple stars, ranging from the most polarizing pairs to fan-favorites, are returning.
We are also meeting brand new members of the franchise.
Take a look below:
1.
Alina and Steven
Steven is 25 years old and comes from Salt Lake City, Utah. Alina is 20 years old and Russian. The two are meeting up in Turkey, and are one of this season's brand new couples.
2.
We know very little about this new couple
The trailer, at least, would have us believe that there's nothing in the way of Steven and Alina except for Steven's quirky personality and lack of impulse control, though even that seems to make Alina laugh. Not even Steven's devout Mormon faith seems to be a conflict from what we know. However, it sounds like something from Steven's past, alongside Alina's suspicions about him, could threaten to tear them apart.
3.
Ellie and Victor
Ellie is a 45-year-old restaurateur from Seattle, Washington. Victor is 38 and lives on a small island in Colombia. Ellie is prepared to leave it all behind to be with him.
4.
But not everything is easy, even in "paradise"
The trailer shows some intense disagreements between the two of them, but without context, the scenes don't show much except for conflict. Additionally, devastation by a hurricane will leave Ellie spending days wondering if Victor has even survived and if she will ever see him again.
5.
Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio
Kenneth is 58 years old and a father of four from Florida. Armando is 32 years old and from Mexico with an adorable young daughter, Hannah. On Season 2, this couple became fan-favorites with their genuine love story and minimal conflict. They are also just very, very charming.
6.
So what's new this season?
This season, they're preparing to get married, and they have some different ideas (exaggerated by editing for the trailer) about how celebratory the nuptials should be. On top of that, Kenneth misses his adult children back in Florida. At the same time, Armando wonders about giving Hannah a younger sibling. Those are some important discussions!
7.
Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre
Introduced on Season 2, Ariela Weinberg is a 29-year-old mother from Princeton, New Jersey. Biniyam Shibre is 31 years old and lives in Ethiopia. On Season 2, we saw Ariela go to Ethiopia to give birth to their baby, Avi, and things went downhill from there. Their story was extremely polarizing and was widely discussed, but they somehow ended their season engaged.
8.
This season, things don't look much better for them
To begin with, Ariela's ex-husband comes for a visit, which puts Biniyam on edge. He is paranoid that she will leave him, like his own ex-wife did, and that he'll never see his child again (also like his ex-wife). However, when baby Avi needs surgery, Ariela returns with him to the United States, which has Biniyam even more worried. Meanwhile ... from the trailer, it looks like there are other issues at play. Is Biniyam's bad behavior catching up to him?
9.
Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh
63-year-old Jenny Slatten is from Palm Springs, California. Sumit Singh, at 33, is from India. Yes, that age gap is as dramatic as it sounds. Even more dramatic has been their love story, which includes a secret deflowering years ago, a secret marriage that Sumit concealed from Jenny, a not-so-secret divorce from that loveless marriage, and efforts to marry despite Sumit's parents' interference and threats.
10.
Jenny is still in India, but they're not married
The clock is ticking until Jenny has to leave, and Jenny is blowing a gasket in the trailer -- going off on Sumit in a blistering tirade the likes of which viewers have never seen from her. She's tired of empty promises and delays just because Sumit is overly attached to his parents. Ultimately, this leads to Sumit's mom proposing an astonishing compromise: she will move in with them and teach Jenny to live like a more "traditional" Indian wife. Disaster.
11.
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas
Corey Rathgeber is 34 and comes from Washington. Evelin Villegas is 28 and lives in Engabao, Ecuador. These two are one of the most discussed couples from the franchise, with many fans unsure what to make of Corey but certain that they don't care for Evelin. That doesn't mean that Evelin doesn't have devoted fans, too.
12.
This time around ...
In the trailer, it looks like it's mostly about Evelin preparing to marry Corey, with her friends voicing their misgivings. But it sounds like she and Corey are both keeping secrets from each other. Corey's involves a woman he met in Peru while the two were on a "break." Oof.
13.
Season 3 premieres very soon!
August 29 is not far off. We're nearing the end of Happily Ever After? Season 6, and many are already looking forward to The Other Way's return.
Trailers are good with teasing a lot, misleading a lot, and providing little to no context, but this one certainly has our interest!