90 Day Fiance The Other Way Trailer: Tears, Fears & Mortal Peril Coming Soon!

Even before the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way midseason finale aired, we were teased about the rest of the season.

Check out our summary below of what the rest of Season 2 has to offer.

More tears, more fights, and multiple life-threatening emergencies are on their way.

We see Deavan and Jihoon's problems mount as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

Ariela has to be rushed into surgery, and that's far from the end of her drama.

Sumit isn't going to stop trying to make it work, but he and Jenny have an uphill battle.

Kenneth and Armando run into trouble with Armando's family, and it's not even clear if they'll be permitted to marry.

Brittany's flight to Chicago seems to cause problems -- and Yazan has good reason to for his life.