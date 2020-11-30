90 Day Fiance The Other Way Recap: Yazan Tells Brittany that His Family Might Kill Him

It's over! Mostly.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 has come to a close except for the Tell All special.

On this season finale, a lot of uncertain relationships got some closure.

Others? Not so much.

While a lot may have changed since these seasons ended, let's take a look at how each couple ended the season.

Brittany and Yazan realized that they may have to change their whole plan in order to keep Yazan safe.

Ariela has a truly miserable day, and Biniyam had a lot to say about it.

Kenneth and Armando finally got some good news after ages of pandemic lockdown.

Deavan and Jihoon had their second wedding, but that was not the end.

Serious content warning for suicide threats in Jenny and Sumit's story, because Sumit's parents will do or say anything to control their son.

We cannot wait to see all of this hash out between couples -- and exes -- at the Tell All!