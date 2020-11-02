90 Day Fiance The Other Way Recap: Yazan Abo Horira's Life Has Been Threatened

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues with Season 2, Episode 18.

In this episode, a lot of couples were suffering after peer pressure reared its ugly head.

Ariela reversed course on her major decision last week, which will have lifelong consequences for her son ... but may not save her relationship.

Deavan is worried that Jihoon is cheating on her ... and, by her own "creative" definition of the word, she's right.

Sumit readies himself for divorce court, but that's not the only obstacle in the way of him marrying Jenny.

Melyza and Tim prepare for Tim's mom and aunt to visit ... but Melyza has history with his mom that makes her dread this.

Kenneth and Armando are denied their marriage license, even though Mexico has had marriage equality since 2015.

And things have gotten worse for Yazan with his family, which unfortunately drives him to lash out at Brittany right before she returns home.