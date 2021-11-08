90 Day Fiance: What is Sumit's Latest & Greatest Excuse to Not Marry Jenny?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 11 showed complicated reunions, tests of faith, and one couple's destiny laid out.

Jenny is so worried about the visit from the astrologer, but she has a pleasant surprise awaiting her.

Sumit's reaction isn't exactly what she'd hoped for, though.

Ariela flies to Kenya to meet up with Biniyam and patch things up ... but it's not even clear if he's going to be there.

Corey has been going above and beyond to win Evelin back, and now he's ready to pop the question ... again.

Kenneth's daughter and grandson visit while Armando gets some very good news.

Steven and Alina have a deadline looming, and Steven's dragging his feet ... because he seemingly doesn't trust Alina.

Okay, wow. There's a lot to unpack there.

But even the happiest couples have more issues to iron out.