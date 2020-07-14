90 Day Fiance The Other Way Recap: Free Brittany!

Last week, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way showed us Deavan Clegg's rude awakening to how many lies Jihoon Lee has told her.

The apartment was simply not acceptable. And she's not the only member of the cast with that issue.

Now, we're watching on as Biniyam tries and fails to provide Ariela with the bare minimum of her housing needs.

Kenneth and Armando are making everyone cry with their love story and they're not even face-to-face yet.

Jenny hears a divorce horror story from Sumit's friend and reminds him that she still needs to see those papers.

But Brittany Banks stole the show, meeting Yazan Abo Horira's parents.

It did not go well, at all. She fled their home in tears.