90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas' Sisters Haze Corey Rathgeber After Adultery Exposed!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues with Season 3, Episode 4.

This time, we saw some tender reunions ... but trouble brewing beneath the surface.

First up, we saw the aftermath of Evelin's revelation. Her sisters are angry, and they hate Corey more now.

Ellie is in San Andres and is bracing herself to go to the ruins of Providencia to look for Victor.

With other options worn out (except for the obvious one), Jenny pushes Sumit to finally get his passport.

Kenneth has made progress with Armando's family, but Armando is afraid to announce the wedding plans.

Steven and Alina are reunited in Turkey, but suspicions and being on different pages about things make things tricky.

Leandro is leaving. We know how Biniyam feels, but Ariela has a lot to think about.