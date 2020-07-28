90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Deavan Clegg Should Go Back to America!

The emotionally charged 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continued last night with Season 2, Episode 9.

Deavan and Jihoon meet up to talk things out, but some things get lost in translation ... including Jihoon's temper.

Kenneth and Armando struggle over PDA. Kenneth has had a lifetime of being out in a homophobic world. Armando has not.

Yazan takes Brittany to see his uncle, hoping that he can make peace with Yazan's parents.

Ariela's mom inspects the hospital, but she has some real questions for Biniyam.

And Tim's arrival in Columbia to see Melyza is complicated by the baggage that his cheating has added to their relationship.

Let's break it all down!