90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Deavan Clegg Can't Live Like This!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way gave the endless Brittany and Yazan drama a break for the week while we focused on other couples.

These all have drama of their own, in part because there are few experiences more stressful than moving.

No one knows that better than Deavan Clegg, who arrived in Korea only to find that Jihoon's "apartment" is a nightmare as his lies come home to roost.

She is not the only one with a rude awakening.

Arielle finds that vacationing in Ethiopia is very different than preparing to give birth there ... and the rental that Biniyam has found is not going to cut it.

Armando says goodbye to family, Tim goes to therapy, and Jenny asks Sumit if she can actually see his divorce papers.