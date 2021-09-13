90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Are Already Married!!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is a fan-favorite part of the franchise for a reason.
Season 3, Episode 3 showed another reminder of why viewers enjoy this fresh twist.
Corey's cringeworthy suggestion put Evelin's sisters on edge, and they were stunned by what she later confessed.
Biniyam's suspicions of Ariela and Leandro proved to be hypocritical once Ariela spoke to his ex.
Ellie was tearful with fear after a Category 5 hurricane obliterated Victor's home island.
Jenny receives a bountiful education, but Sumit's hopes for a Hare Krishna loophole were dashed.
Kenneth says goodbye to Armando to go pick up his daughter ... but he has a tearful confession.
Alina prepares a test of Steven-with-a-V's fidelity, while he braces himself to tell her a secret of his own.
1.
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas
Evelin is getting some help from her sisters as she plans her wedding to Corey, and that includes looking at wedding dresses. She hasn't dreamt of marriage and a wedding, but since Corey wants this for them, she figures that it might as well be nice -- otherwise, really, what's the point?
2.
Corey pops in with a suggestion
Right in front of her sisters, he tells Evelin that he has an idea for a wedding dress that she could wear.
3.
By "wedding dress," he really means ...
... His sister's old PROM DRESS. It was white and nice (for a prom dress) and apparently he thinks that it should be a great stand-in as a wedding gown.
4.
Humiliating
Evelin wishes that this cringeworthy suggestion hadn't been made in front of her sisters, who are already suspicious enough of him.
5.
Roast him
Corey is trying to cut corners in order to save money on the wedding, and Evelin's sisters can see that for themselves. He did not earn any points with her family.
6.
Evelin goes to try on actual wedding dresses
This is when she tells her sisters that she has a confession to make.
7.
They brace themselves
Evelin can at times be blunt, so her sisters know that if she's been holding something back from them, it's something big.
8.
One year ago, she and Corey went to Guayaquil
While in Ecuador's largest city, Evelin reveals, she and Corey went ahead and got married. Oh boy.
9.
Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre
Biniyam is not coping well with the presence of Leandro in his home during the visit. Despite having shown time and time again that he thinks that Ariela's feelings are unreasonable and annoying, he clearly feels that his own concerns are valid and urgent.
10.
Meanwhile, Leandro would like to sort things out
He and Ariela never really had closure on their relationship. They were separated while she traveled but both assumed that they would get back together. The next thing that Leandro knew, Ariela told him that she was dating someone else ... and was pregnant. He accepted it, but he still feels like there are things to talk about.
11.
Leandro and Biniyam try to bond
Apparently, that means going to a gym together. But things don't quite go as planned.
12.
That's a very intense workout
It's fine, it's fine ... maybe Biniyam took a little too long to disengage, but mostly it was just a weird way for two people who recently met to work out together.
13.
But we suppose it was an icebreaker
Biniyam confronts Leandro, asking if he has feelings for Ariela.
14.
Also, did they bone while Ariela was pregnant?
Ariela didn't come back to Ethiopia until her third trimester, and spent the time before that in New Jersey. Leandro, who of course had been pursuing higher ed in America, spent time with her ... but assures Biniyam that he has nothing to worry about.
15.
Biniyam is still suspicious
It's odd for a man whose fiancee gave up everything to be with him to be so suspicious, especially when his own day-to-day behavior would seem to indicate indifference. But it turns out that there's more than Biniyam's fondness for being gone from the house and out of contact for hours or even days at a time at play here, as Ariela soon discovers.
16.
Biniyam wants revenge
At least, that's what Ariela jokes when he invites his ex-girlfriend, Tsion, to dinner with them.
17.
Biniyam still works with Tsion
Aside from the pandemic's interruption, the two work together, dancing on stage. Ariela and her mother watches as Biniyam played Tsion's butt like a set of drums during a performance. Is it just for work? Yes. But as Ariela and viewers have noted, it makes his insecurities about an innocuous visit from Ariela's ex weirder. It's not like she's playing Leandro's butt like a drum, and if she did, well, Biniyam would hardly have room to talk.
18.
Dinner time!
Ariela has met Tsion briefly before this, but it looks like they don't really know each other and haven't had a true time to get to talk. Tsion and Leandro have not met at all.
19.
Only now is she confirming that he's Ariela's ex
Interestingly, both Leandro and Tsion praise each other's looks, and yes, viewers are already posting on social media about how they'd love for them to start a relationship. However, Leandro also notes that he wonders why Biniyam and Tsion aren't still together.
20.
There is a natural question here: did Biniyam cheat?
Leandro sort of brought it up, but Ariela asks the question directly to Tsion.
21.
Well, yeah
She believed that he cheated on her. Then a couple of months went by, and by that point, Biniyam was dating someone else and (allegedly) being cast in a movie. But yes, she believed that he cheated on her.
22.
Biniyam tries to brush it off
Here's the thing -- we know that Ariela is a jealous person (it's how she described herself in Season 2). There may also be cultural issues at play. But his ex-wife, also an American, accused him of having cheated on her. And now Tsion. Biniyam's "innocent" disappearing acts to play music with his bros are a problem in their relationship regardless, but maybe his absences aren't so innocent. Either that or EVERY woman Biniyam has gotten with is all irrationally suspicious.
23.
Ellie Rose and Victor McLean
Ellie is tearful and sick with worry as what was once a tropical storm has transformed into a Category 5 hurricane and slammed Providencia. Victor lives in a wooden house close to the coast of the small island -- a worst-case setup for surviving a storm.
24.
Communications are down
With 98% of Providencia destroyed by the hurricane, all that she has right now are his final texts. He was with his sister on the island but she knows that he would not have been able to make it out. He was afraid and asked her to pray for them.
25.
Hiromi comes for a visit
She provides instant comfort to Ellie. Ellie's mind is going to dark places, because of all of the losses that she has suffered. Her late husband, her parents, a friend ... these losses train people to anticipate the worst.
26.
She tells Hiromi where things stand
There is no way that Victor and his relatives left Providencia before the storm hit, so their best hope was to seek shelter in a concrete shelter -- and she hopes that they made it. Hiromi is not exactly Team Victor and doesn't want Ellie to leave her life behind for him, but of course she's horrified at the devastation.
27.
Ellie hears from Victor's sister!
Astrid lives on the mainland in Columbia, and calls to tell Ellie that Victor is okay and loves her a lot. Relief!
28.
Ellie can't wait any longer to go see him
She takes a series of connecting flights in order to go down and see him.
29.
But she doesn't go to Providencia
She arrives in San Andres, where many survivors from Providencia are at the moment. At her hotel, though, she still wonders if coming here was the right thing to do. Given all that we have heard about Victor, that is a very reasonable question.
30.
Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh
Sumit's refusal to marry Jenny -- not out of lack of love, but out of toxic deference to his parents and their disapproval of the union -- has led them to new heights of desperation. His hope is that getting Jenny to join ISKCON (largely known informally as Hare Krishnas elsewhere in the world) will get her a missionary visa that will allow her to stay in India indefinitely.
31.
He's not trying to convert her
But as far as missionary organizations go, ISKCON is fairly chill and he hopes that it will be a good fit for Jenny, who admits that she is not religious.
32.
It is an educational opportunity
We're sure that Jenny has learned a lot about India off screen, but on screen, she has mostly learned about Sumit, his parents, his secret marriage, his less secret divorce, and gotten a painful look at how the country's visa system works.
33.
Jenny doesn't hide her motives
She tells the devotees in plain terms what she hopes to accomplish and why she is there. That's good. If you're going to commit fraud to earn a visa, you shouldn't do it on camera.
34.
Unfortunately, the news is not good
It would take three to five years for her to gain a visa sponsorship from ISKCON. And if she did, she would need to be spending every day in the temple, like a full time job. The second part sounds onerous (but fair), but the first part means that this is not a viable option.
35.
She tells Sumit the bad news
Whether this was just a stunt to add to their story or a genuine attempt at a loophole, their Hare Krishna gambit won't work.
36.
Sumit summarizes his problem
Since he still refuses to do the right thing, he and Jenny are seemingly out of options.