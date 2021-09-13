90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Are Already Married!!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is a fan-favorite part of the franchise for a reason.

Season 3, Episode 3 showed another reminder of why viewers enjoy this fresh twist.

Corey's cringeworthy suggestion put Evelin's sisters on edge, and they were stunned by what she later confessed.

Biniyam's suspicions of Ariela and Leandro proved to be hypocritical once Ariela spoke to his ex.

Ellie was tearful with fear after a Category 5 hurricane obliterated Victor's home island.

Jenny receives a bountiful education, but Sumit's hopes for a Hare Krishna loophole were dashed.

Kenneth says goodbye to Armando to go pick up his daughter ... but he has a tearful confession.

Alina prepares a test of Steven-with-a-V's fidelity, while he braces himself to tell her a secret of his own.