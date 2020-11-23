90 Day Fiance: Brittany Learns Yazan's LIFE is in Danger

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season is winding to a close.

On Season 2, Episode 21, multiple stars and their parents and in-laws found themselves not seeing eye to eye.

First, Ariela's mom all but begs her to come home with her before her own departure.

Sumit invites his parents, planning to tell them his wedding plans, but they only agree to the visit because they want to take him away from Jenny.

Deavan and Jihoon get the apartment ready before Deavan's parents visit.

Tim gives Melyza news that could mean the heat death of their relationship.

And Brittany meets with Yazan and then with his brother, this time with a translator.

This is how she finds out exactly how dire things are ... and that Yazan's life has been threatened.