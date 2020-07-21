90 Day Fiance The Other Way Recap: Brittany Breaks Down

There were tears, rose petals, and more tears on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 8.

Brittany's awful confrontation with Yazan's toxic parents left her shaking and crying and having a full-on meltdown.

She wasn't just experiencing culture shock. She was in shock, wailing in despair about her life and her future ... until Yazan found a way to cheer her up.

For the first time, we met Melyza. She and her dad seem to be the only people in her life looking forward to Tim's arrival in Columbia.

Jenny learns exactly how many hurdles she and Sumit must jump in order to be together. There's more to it than a challenging divorce.

Jihoon fully weeps as he confesses how he has totally screwed up his life and done even worse to Deavan's.

Finally, Kenneth and Armando are reunited at last ... but everyone's favorite couple from this season are dropping hints at possible struggles to come.