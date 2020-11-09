90 Day Fiance The Other Way Recap: Brittany Banks Drunk Dials Yazan!

Season 2, Episode 19 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way showed a lot of clashing with in-laws, both on and off of the screen.

Biniyam is so, so nervous to meet Ariela's dad, but first his sister is giving Ariela a hard time.

Deavan and Jihoon reveal their recent and tragic heartbreak.

Jenny and Sumit prepare for a major step when disaster strikes.

Tim and Melyza pick up Tim's mom, who's had friction with Melyza for some time.

And Brittany's friend gets a front-row seat to her ongoing conflicts with Yazan ... and Yazan's overbearing family.