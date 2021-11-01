90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg Will NEVER Return to Ethiopia!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 10 showed couples in very different places.

Some drew closer together. Some were torn apart. And some were disappointed and grossed out by other people in their lives.

First up, Ariela took Avi for his surgery, which went much better than his father's behavior back in Ethiopia.

Corey and Evelin are slowly getting to a better place ... but can it last?

Ellie and Victor work on his house, but the damage to their relationship can't be fixed with an overpriced drill.

Jenny has taken ill, and Sumit's parents are less than understanding ... and their proposed cure is worse than the ailment.

Kenneth's one wish for their wedding is looking less likely when they meet with the wedding planners, while Armando has his own disappointments.

Steven finally proves himself to Alina, but that's just the first step. He has to win her back ... before he proposes.