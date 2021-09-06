90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg Never Actually "Broke Up" With Leandro!

90 Day Fiance's best spinoff, The Other Way, continues its third season.

On Season 3, Episode 2, Ariela's ex-husband met her fiance for the first time.

Biniyam struggled to understand why they divorced ... which led to a very interesting conversation.

Viewers get to hear from Alina for the first time before she and Steven meet up in Turkey.

In addition to introducing herself, Alina has some worries ... and Steven has some secrets that he hasn't told her.

Fan-favorite couple Kenneth and Armando returned.

Now, they need to plan the wedding, but they need to worry about family issues, possible bigotry, and their own different ideas.

Speaking of different ideas, Evelin and Corey are finally planning their wedding ... but aren't seeing eye-to-eye.

Or eye-to-wallet.

Jenny and Sumit managed to calm down after last week's explosive confrontation.

Sumit thinks that he's found a loophole, since he has decided that marrying the woman he loves is off-limits for now.

Ellie breaks the news to some friends that her "vacation" to Columbia will actually be a move.

They are stunned ... and Ellie makes an alarming revelation about Victor's history.