90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Kenneth Proposes to Armando!

On last week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jihoon took the first real step to regaining Deavan's trust.

This week, that continued with a new home ... even if their story ended on a scary note.

But Season 2, Episode 11 also shows more.

Brittany visits a mosque with Yazan and everything is going well ... until he gives her a shocking ultimatum.

Tim confesses to Melyza's father and it does not go well.

But on a much lighter note (and you can see the video below), Kenneth picks the perfect spot to propose to Armando.

It's one of the sweetest moments in the history of the franchise.