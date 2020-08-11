90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Kenneth Proposes to Armando!

On last week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jihoon took the first real step to regaining Deavan's trust.
This week, that continued with a new home ... even if their story ended on a scary note.
But Season 2, Episode 11 also shows more.
Brittany visits a mosque with Yazan and everything is going well ... until he gives her a shocking ultimatum.
Tim confesses to Melyza's father and it does not go well.
But on a much lighter note (and you can see the video below), Kenneth picks the perfect spot to propose to Armando.
It's one of the sweetest moments in the history of the franchise.
1.
Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio
Kenneth starts off the episode by lying to Armando, telling him that he's going to open a bank account and wants to try it on his own. Normally, this would be a bad thing, but Kenneth's reason for the white lie is to avoid spoiling the biggest of surprises: Kenneth is going to propose.
2.
Kenneth is already emotional about it
He cannot help think of the friends he made when he came out in the '80s who did not survive the AIDS crisis. A lot of older men in the gay community feel like they are living their lives for an entire lost generation. By the early '90s, 80% of the people Kenneth knew were dead. To put things in perspective, more gay men in New York died of AIDS in that short span of time than the US lost soldiers in Vietnam. Anyway, so Kenneth realizes how fortunate he is to have lived to this point and is eager to spend the rest of his life with Armando.
3.
He drives to a hotel for two reasons
The first is that he wants to pick out this gorgeous spot for his proposal. It's raining a little bit, but he won't let that stop him -- and if you wait for the "perfect" moment for too long, it might never happen.
4.
Also, his girls are there!
Though Kenneth's whole family wasn't able to fly out, two of his daughters have flown in to be there for this special moment.
5.
He is nervous and excited and more
We don't blame Kenneth for getting teary and emotional about this huge step. He explains that it's important to him to show Armando how serious he is about their relationship. He also says that he is conscious of Armando's family and doesn't want to let that get in the way of their love.
6.
They set out
This must be so hard to do while remaining chill. They're going to a restaurant, Armando believes.
7.
But something's up
Armando notices that they're going in an odd direction, but Kenneth is able to get him to go along with it.
8.
He really did pick the perfect spot
Even with the light rain, it is a gorgeous seaside view -- and for a reason. "Remember when you said our future is as wide as the ocean? I'm totally committed to you for life, but there's something I want to ask you," Kenneth tells him.
9.
Armando's expression changes
As he realizes what is happening, he is overcome with emotion even before Kenneth gets down on one knee.
10.
Will you marry me?
Kneeling on rock can't be comfortable at any age, and Kenneth is 57 -- even if he looks about 15 years younger than that. But it's all for a good cause.
11.
He said yes!
"Yes, babe," Armando said when he could finally speak.
12.
They had witnesses
In addition to the 90 Day Fiance cameras and crew and producers, they also had Kenneth's daughters and the hotel staff who were cheering them on.
13.
LOOK AT THEIR FACES
Okay these two made me cry THREE times and I don't have a romantic bone in my entire body. This is so sweet.
14.
Armando gets to meet Kenneth's girls!
Not everyone could be there, but he's so happy to meeth Kenneth's family -- and it probably means a lot to him to see what it's like for someone to have family who are unquestioningly there to support their relationship and their marriage.
15.
"This is the best day ever"
While they still have some adversity to overcome, from Armando's internalized issues and from his family, they have come a long way. Congratulations!! In fact, at this end of this article, you can find a video that proposal. We can't stop watching it.
16.
Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira
Brittany meets up with Yazan looking stylish and asking to make sure that she applied her hijab correctly. Today, she wants to show Yazan that she is making an effort. He thinks that she looks adorable. He's right.
17.
Today, they are visiting a mosque
As in Orthodox Judaism and Coptic Christianity, Muslim men and women (usually) pray separately during religious services, so Brittany uses a separate entrance. She is not Muslim and has no plans to convert, but she does want to learn more about Yazan's family's faith -- and he, of course, is hoping that she will convert.
18.
This is new for her
Brittany was raised Catholic but considers herself to be more "spiritual" than religious. Also, she does not speak the language, so she is very much a fish out of water.
19.
Then, she meets up with Yazan
They opt to pray together, which she is chill with doing. When he affirms that you can ask for things during prayer, Brittany says that she will ask for his parents to like her.
20.
It was a good day!
Yazan is pleased ... but maybe too pleased.
21.
He asked his uncle for help
Yazan's uncle Ibrahim is interceding with his parents and he hopes that this situation can be fixed.
22.
Yazan is hopeful
The fact is, he has been telling his parents "oh yes, Brittany will totes convert to Islam and be a dutiful Jordanian wife" and telling Brittany "babe, you be who you are, let's just be together" for a long time, and suddenly -- in the span of the last few days -- his little white lies to appease both sides have begun to crumble.
23.
The Banks Ultimatum
Yazan tells Brittany that she has THREE DAYS to decide whether she is up for converting to Islam and whether she is up for going forward with the wedding.
24.
W H A T
Brittany is beyond stunned, of course. They just had a nice day and a cultural experience and now Yazan is giving her three days to make her choice.
25.
N O P E
Brittany gets up to go. She ends up venting to a producer. It's not clear if she's just venting or if she's explaining her position so that someone can explain to Yazan how she is feeling and why she stormed off.
26.
Yazan just wants an answer
If Brittany is not going to take the necessary steps to become his wife, Yazan wants to move on with his life. And until the past couple of days, Brittany never understood what that meant, because he did not tell her the truth.
27.
He softens his approach
Afraid of losing Brittany, Yazan tells Brittany that he doesn't want to rush her.
28.
They pinky swear over it
Brittany has to explain what a pinky swear means, but they pinky swear that he is not going to try to rush her to make a decision in such an absurdly short amount of time.
29.
Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta
Tim has barely moved to Columbia and he and Melyza have already settled back into normal domestic habits, which is really sweet to watch ... even if it's not necessarily the most eye-popping storyline. Melyza is calm and rational and not really bait for the "villain edit" that 90 Day Fiance seems to want to assign to most of their Central and South American female stars.
30.
Tim wants to tell Melyza's dad that he cheated
Everyone else in Melyza's life knows, and Tim wants to rip off that bandaid soon. Melyza says that, coming from Tim, it may help. She also explains to the camera that, in her culture, parental approval is important for marriage.
31.
Tim fesses up
Unfortunately, he lacks the mastery of Spanish required to go into the specifics. "Cheated" is not always a literal translation.
32.
Melyza helps
She explains to her father, without going into detail about it being Tim's work colleague, that things fell apart between them when Tim cheated.
33.
That's not good
Melyza's father has always had a close bond with Tim, but that seems to have changed during this short conversation.
34.
Cheating is no small thing
He correctly notes that this will marr their relationship forever.
35.
He gives them some solid advice
It's absolutely true that the most sensible thing for them to do would be to break up.
36.
Tim cries, ashamed and saddened
The worst part is that everything that Melyza's dad said was true. We're not saying that we're not rooting for them, but ... he's right.