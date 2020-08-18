90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Elicia BLASTS Jihoon Lee!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season continues with Episode 12.

Drascilla was safe after running off in the dark ... but the same could not be said for Jihoon.

Viewers couldn't help but feel sorry for the guy after the way that Elicia Clegg excoriated him.

Kenneth and Armando celebrate their engagement and a relationship milestone ... but hint at troubles to come.

Jenny and Sumit are painting their apartment when Sumit drops a bombshell about his family.

A talk with Biniyam's family reminds him of how important some cultural milestones are ... but his religious differences with Ariela could be a real problem.

Finally, it's time for Brittany and Yazan to go back to his parents. Last time ended with yelling and tears.