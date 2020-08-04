90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Can Jihoon Buy Deavan's Love?

Last week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended on a cliffhanger as Jihoon Lee stormed off and told Deavan Clegg to go back to America.

This week's episode picks up in the aftermath of that, as Jihoon tries to win -- or buy -- Deavan's trust.

Speaking of trust, Janice makes sure that Ariela comes face to face with her jealousy issues before she makes any major decisions with Biniyam.

Jenny and Sumit sit down with Sumit's brother, but the news about Sumit's parents isn't good ... and divorce or no divorce, Jenny is getting fed up.

Tim is having to face the music by accepting that when he cheated, he hurt more than just Melyza and their relationship.

There's a lot of broken trust but also a lot of love on Season 2, Episode 10. But can love alone ever be enough?