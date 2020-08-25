90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Can Deavan and Jihoon Make It?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way had a lot going on for Season 2, Episode 13.

Deavan and Jihoon are still trying to recover from Jihoon's lapses in judgment.

Ariela's mom is about to leave, and Ariela's not exactly hyped about being alone with Biniyam, even though it's not his fault.

Yazan and Brittany had yet another huge fight, this time caused by his family over her photo.

Tim finds out that he may not be able to stay in Columbia for long without marrying Melyza.

Kenneth and Armando go out for tacos with Kenneth's daughters.

They are harassed with hate speech in a moment that leaves Armando sad and withdrawn.

You can watch that scene for yourself, below.