90 Day Fiance: The Hottest Couples in Franchise History

90 Day Fiance is the most-watched non-competition reality show on TV for a reason.

The franchise appeals to a broad audience.

Some couples have genuine love. Some couples have one or even two scammers. Others struggle with adversity.

But there's more than the ticking clock of the K-1 visa and drama that drives the show.

We all know that some of these couples are just plain hot.

(I mean, why else are so many of them jumping onto OnlyFans?)

Let's take a look at some of the hottest couples in the franchise's history.

Whether they're loved or hated, still together or broken up ... hotness is forever.