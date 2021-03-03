90 Day Fiance: The Hottest Couples in Franchise History

90 Day Fiance is the most-watched non-competition reality show on TV for a reason.
The franchise appeals to a broad audience.
Some couples have genuine love. Some couples have one or even two scammers. Others struggle with adversity.
But there's more than the ticking clock of the K-1 visa and drama that drives the show.
We all know that some of these couples are just plain hot.
(I mean, why else are so many of them jumping onto OnlyFans?)
Let's take a look at some of the hottest couples in the franchise's history.
Whether they're loved or hated, still together or broken up ... hotness is forever.
1.
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik
You can't talk about 90 Day Fiance hotties without mentioning Loren and Alexei. They're not just fan favorites -- they're both super hot.
2.
We are looking Respectfully
These two haven't put themselves out there as much as some of the members of the cast, but between swimsuit photos and their regular pics, everyone can see how instant their mutual attraction must have been when they met in Israel.
3.
And they recently upgraded!
In early 2020, Loren and Alexei officially upgraded from hotties to a MILF and DILF, respectively, when they had their precious baby. Good for them! They keep on winning at life.
4.
Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova
One of the couples that fans rooted for the most during their season. The two are young and gorgeous and of course have a small child together.
5.
Olga is SO beautiful
This Russian beauty is a photographer, but her fans are most interested in her selfies. She's stunning.
6.
Steven is no slouch himself
A couple of years ago, he resolved to work on gaining weight -- here he was, showing off a 7.5% weight gain -- but fans were more than happy to oogle both his before and after pics. They're no longer together, but the split hasn't diminished their hotness in anyone's eyes.
7.
Ashley Martson and Jay Smith
As you can see here in a TikTok meme after the fourth (that we know of) time that Ashley decided to give Jay another chance after he cheated, Ashley and Jay were a gorgeous couple when they were together.
8.
The problem is, Jay knows it
Normally, we applaud people acknowledging just how hot they are. Unfortunately, Jay used his outrageous good looks to thirst trap more than just his followers -- he'd hook up with acquaintances and total strangers, too, despite being married.
9.
Ashley's quite the hottie herself
Ashley is a beautiful woman, which was part of why fans were so crushed to see her running back to Jay multiple times to try to make her doomed marriage work.
10.
Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa
Asuelu hasn't just made people laugh with his dances and antics -- there's no shortage of fans who see exactly what Kalani saw when he was her tour guide in Samoa.
11.
The same goes for Kalani
She's a strikingly beautiful woman -- she, her sister, and their mother are praised for having the best hair on the show. And, well, Kalani's tops also have a tendency to make people's eyes bulge.
12.
They're a hot couple
Hotness might not be enough to keep them together if they continue having the problems that they've had, but it's certainly a component of why fans just can't get enough of them.
13.
Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya
A lot of people have a lot of opinions about these two as a couple and about Yara and Jovi as individuals, but there's one thing that nobody disputes.
14.
Yara is GORGEOUS
Yara is so strikingly beautiful that it's almost impressive that Jovi is able to disagree or argue with her at all instead of just sort of nodding with his eyes wide as he gazes upon her in awe.
15.
And she knows it!
Yara has an amazing attitude about herself that many people should emulate -- seriously, it's good for your mental health -- and she's absolutely right.
16.
That goes for Jovi, too
Yes, people have written mean things about Jovi's appearance just as they have about every other star, no matter how hot. But while Jovi might not have a "dumptruck ass like a Pixar mom," other fans have notices that he certainly fills out his pants nicely, as you can see here. The guy's handsome; some people are just rude. Also, Yara once mentioned on her Instagram Stories that he's hung, and you know what? That counts. You get points for that, when hotness is calculated.
17.
Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores
Despite an age gap, accusations of abuse and neglect, and an ugly divorce, these two first caught eyes because they are both, well, almost obnoxiously good-looking.
18.
Fernanda is a model
She has continued modeling following her divorce. She has stellar legs, a gorgeous face, and is putting her modest breast implants to amazing use. And what we've seen of her dating life tells us that she has a type: hot, beefy men.
19.
Jon may not be a model ... but he could be
There's a famous accidental Justin Bieber tweet that simply reads: "I love arm." This often comes to fans' minds when discussing Jonathan, whose arms and -- to use the gender-neutral term popular in online spaces -- "tiddies" made viewers' eyes bulge with thirst.
20.
Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina
These two are two of the most eye-catching stars in the franchise, which is impressive for anyone who shares episodes with a knockout like Yara. But Julia's another serious hottie -- and Brandon's right there with her.
21.
Juliaaaaaa
Julia worked in nightclubs in Russia. She has a hot body and she knows it, and she didn't shy away from showing it off for Brandon ... or for the cameras ... when Betty and Ron actually gave the engaged pair some space to be together. Julia clearly has a super hot body to go with her gorgeous face. And, not for nothing, but unless I'm forgetting someone, she's the only 90 Day Fiance star so far to just go down on her partner while they're being filmed. ICONIC.
22.
And then there's Brandon
People have made weird statements about the sun damage on his face, but the sooner that he and Julia are no longer laboring on that nightmare farm, the sooner that that will stop. In the mean time, all of that farmhand misery has clearly given Brandon some a wiry muscular body. For every mean comment, I've seen at least two people who could not take their eyes off of his pecs through his clothes.
23.
Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez
Remember, this isn't about who's a good person or which couples are healthy -- straight-up, we're just talking hotness. And we'd be remiss to not include Evelyn and David.
24.
They're gorgeous
We suppose that they'd have to be, because Evelyn developed a reputation among viewers and fans for being, well, kind of mean. And David? Well, people found him creepy, even if they saw the visual appeal that Evelyn did.
25.
Beauty is skin deep
Evelyn seems mean and judgmental, and fans were alarmed at the revelation that they may have started "talking" on Instagram when Evelyn was still a minor. If they didn't come to your mind when you were thinking of couples, maybe that's for the best.
26.
Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno
There's more than just the drama with their "interesting" families that landed Chantel and Pedro the series' very first single-family spinoff, The Family Chantel. That said ... the family brawl probably didn't hurt.
27.
They're hot
Part of the key to Chantel and Pedro's success is that they're both so gorgeous that even their haters will grudgingly admit that the two are smokin' hot.
28.
And you can see why they're together
Most people would write off the marriage as a loss and move on after so much drama, but these two have a connection ... and a serious, understandable mutual attraction.
29.
Some people thirst-watch The Family Chantel
These two aren't the only hotties on screen, after all, but they're both knockouts. Nobody wants to miss their antics.
30.
Larissa Lima and Eric Nichols
No, these two weren't originally a couple when Larissa first appeared on the show. And no, they're not still together. But seriously, these two made quite the combo for the on-again, off-again two years that it lasted.
31.
Fans got what Larissa saw in Erickee
Eric wasn't just a total upgrade from Colt; he was straight-up hot. In fact, Eric has found his own success on OnlyFans.
32.
As for Larissa
Larissa was already a beautiful woman when she came over to be with Colt. She has grappled with some self-image issues, some of which stemmed directly from her post-baby body, and in 2020, she was finally able to undergo some cosmetic surgeries to address those issues. Larissa has made bank on OnlyFans, and you can see why.
33.
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas
Corey has had almost as much thirst thrown his way as Evelin has had hate, but let's be clear -- even Evelin's worst haters know that she's hot. Honestly? That may be part of where the hate comes from.
34.
They have a shared love of surfing
Honestly, a lot of fans have understandable misgivings about their tumultuous, toxic relationship -- and that's just fine. But we're talking hotness, and these two have it in spades.
35.
I mean, remember this?
Even before a lot of 90 Day Fiance stars were on OnlyFans, Corey was selling (non-nude) "strip tease" dances on Cameo. There was a lot of demand.
36.
Bonus
Since all three of these dudes were mentioned in this list, we should include this. If any of the ladies ever team up for a bikini version, we'll be happy to add that in, too.