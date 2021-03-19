90 Day Fiance: The FAKEST Moments in Franchise History

90 Day Fiance is many things.

It's intensely popular.

It's dramatic. It's a hot topic.

The show is also frequently accused of being fake.

To be clear, 90 Day Fiance is not scripted, and the couples are real couples who audition for the show.

But that doesn't mean that production doesn't have their finger on the scale at times.

They have the usual tricks of smart casting, of editing, of asking question and getting stars to repeat lines.

Sometimes, that's just what you need to make the show.

Other times, the results are just plain dishonest.

Have a look at some of the most inauthentic incidents in the franchise's history.