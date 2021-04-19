90 Day Fiance Tell All Part 2 Recap: DID Mike Youngquist Cheat on Natalie Mordovtseva After All?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance is officially, completely over.

After Part 1 of the Tell All last week, there were still loose ends to tie up.

Most notably, the show had to delve into Amira and Andrew's drama.

This wasn't just past drama.

When Andrew wasn't allowed to direclty confront Amira, he stormed out ... and did not return.

Then, Tarik and Hazel spoke about their marriage and plans for the future.

Tarik very rightfully schooled some misunderstandings (and let's be honest, bigotry) about his polyamorous marriage.

However, he also revealed that he and Minty had spoken earlier that day.

(As Amira's dad would say, "you do the mistake again!")

Then, Natalie has long harbored suspicions that Mike cheated with his friend Sarah.

More than once, she has insisted that it's true.

Finally, fans get to hear from Sarah.