90 Day Fiance Tell All Part 1 Recap: Julia Trubkina Fooled Everyone! Andrew Kenton Storms Off!

90 Day Fiance Season 8 turned out multiple memorable moments and incredible storylines in a tough situation.

But that doesn't mean that everything was resolved during the K-1 visa period.

The stars sat down to film well over a dozen hours for the Tell All special, all condensed into a few hours.

At the Tell All Part 1, Mike and Natalie had to address Mike's infamous cold feet and how things are now.

Things don't sound good, and fans think that things are much worse than they claimed.

Brandon and Julia also spoke, where Julia seemed to take the blame for a couple of things in her season.

Was she telling the truth, or just trying to take some heat off of her in-laws?

Yara's reaction to Jovi's bachelor party video was to cry. She did not expect it.

And everyone talks about cosmetic surgery ... revealing a darker side to Julia.

Stephanie Davison of course is not there because she may be suing TLC.

While some couples are taking a back seat until Part 2, Part 1 already had plenty of tension.