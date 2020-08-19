90 Day Fiance Stars: Where Are They Now?

90 Day Fiance stars and couples aren't always cast on the show for love.

Sometimes, they are cast because there is obviously something else going on.

Sometimes, they are cast because one or both members of a couple are absurdly dramatic.

Other times, couples are cast because they are disasters waiting to happen.

Naturally, some couples stay together and some break up, but there are so many that it can be hard to keep track.

Here's a look at some of the most famous (and even some obscure and forgotten) couples and whether they got their happily ever afters.

Where are they now?