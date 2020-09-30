90 Day Fiance Stars: What Do They REALLY Do For a Living?

It's no secret that 90 Day Fiance stars do not make much money -- from the show, anyway.

Beginning stars may make as little as $500 per episode.

Even veterans of the series generally don't make much more than $1,500 per episode despite the intense popularity of the series.

Some of the stars are able to leverage their fame, becoming influencers and marketing themselves for more than TLC ever dreamed of paying them.

Many just end up keeping their day jobs.

And a few have used their fame to launch their own brands and businesses.

Take a look below and see what the stars, past and present, do for a living. The ones that we know about, anyway.