90 Day Fiance Stars: What Do They REALLY Do For a Living?

It's no secret that 90 Day Fiance stars do not make much money -- from the show, anyway.
Beginning stars may make as little as $500 per episode.
Even veterans of the series generally don't make much more than $1,500 per episode despite the intense popularity of the series.
Some of the stars are able to leverage their fame, becoming influencers and marketing themselves for more than TLC ever dreamed of paying them.
Many just end up keeping their day jobs.
And a few have used their fame to launch their own brands and businesses.
Take a look below and see what the stars, past and present, do for a living. The ones that we know about, anyway.
1.
Anfisa Nava
Rumor has it that Anfisa was doing cam work back in Russia when she and Jorge first met. Since coming to the US, she has rebranded as a businesswoman, taking a series of business classes. At this rate, the gold diggers will be coming for HER, soon.
2.
Jorge Nava
Before his unjust incarceration, Jorge was working in the legal marijuana business in California. He has expressed his hope that, now that he is free, he can get back into that line of work without too many obstacles. He has also expressed an openness to further appearances on reality television.
3.
Larissa Lima
Larissa has only made limited use of her potential for Instagram ads -- explaining that her body image issues made her feel sadly unworthy of showcasing some products. All of that changed after she underwent five cosmetic procedures in 2020. Larissa became one of CamSoda's top 5 earners of all time with a one-hour, fairly PG-13 show and is also posting alluring but non-nude content on OnlyFans. Her real moneymaker is Cameo, where her videos for fans have allowed her to rake in tens of thousands of dollars.
4.
Nicole Nafziger
Aside from the occassional Instagram ad, Nicole has made most of her living from being a Starbucks barista. In 2020, after her return from spending an unplanned five months in Morocco, she revealed that though she has a lot of love for her Starbucks family, she believes that it is time to move on.
5.
Molly Hopkins
Molly already had a successful lingerie business before she ever appeared on 90 Day Fiance. Since rising to fame, she has plugged her business and also advertised dubious weight loss teas.
6.
Mohamed Jbali
After his less-than-amicable breakup with Danielle, Mohamed moved to Texas. More recently, he took up work as a truck driver, working long days and weeks on the road. While he does not plan on doing this particular job forever, he hopes that the job will give him a solid financial foundation.
7.
Ashley Martson
Before her most recenet breakup with Jay, announced on September 19 of 2020, Ashley launched a beauty brand and announced a lingerie company. Ashley also has a hotel, as after their breakup in the spring of 2019, she shared that Jay was living there.
8.
Jay Smith
Prior to his breakup with Ashley, Jay opened his own tattoo business, fulfilling a longtime dream. He has worked as a tattoo artist in the past.
9.
Stephanie Matto
Stephanie was already relatively well known as a YouTube vlogger before she appeared on her ill-fated 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days season. She has worked as a stripper in the past and is considered one of the best subscription offers available from 90 Day Fiance stars on OnlyFans.
10.
Danielle Mullins
Danielle ran into some financial trouble in late 2018. When her GoFundMe successfully led to fans crowdfunding her the $5,000 that she needed, she spawned a wave of GoFundMe campaigns from fellow 90 Day Fiance stars. However, these days she seems to be doing much better. Though her plans for her very own reality career fell through, she has been doing Cameos for fans. Cameos can rake in a tremendous amount of money, and Danielle is one of the stars who really put 90 Day Fiance on the map.
11.
Paola Mayfield
Paola works as a fitness model, personal trainer, and nutrition coach. Though her modeling work once drove a wedge in her marriage over her husband's insecurities, that appears to be in the past.
12.
Russ Mayfield
Russ works as an engineer, a field that he temporarily put on hold so that Paola would not have to live in isolation in Oklahoma. The two have found a way to make things work.
13.
Evelyn Cormier
This 90 Day Fiance star did not earn a glowing reputation on the show, striking fans as a little mean and a lot intense. There were also very real questions about how young she REALLY was when she and her now-husband first began their relationship. Those questions did not really follow her to American Idol Season 17. She was eliminated, but not before making it to the show's top 14. She now lives in L.A. with her husband and is pursuing a music career.
14.
Alla Fedoruk
Now living in Ohio with her husband and their new baby, she and her sister run a lash and brow business together. Yes, her sister has since moved to the US to join her.
15.
Deavan Clegg
Deavan is no stranger to the modeling business, but is now using her fame to attract a broader OnlyFans following. She doesn't want to mislead anyone, though, as she is doing lingerie pics and boudoir shoots, not nudity or explicit content.
16.
Tiffany Franco
Tiffany takes advantage -- in a good way -- of her sizable Instagram following to promote products to her fans.
17.
Angela Deem
Angela works as a hospice nurse at a non-profit. Some people may feel shocked that she has such a nurturing job despite her demeanor on the show, but some people are very different at work. She also makes money with product endorsements on Instagram.
18.
Michael Ilesanmi
Michael is a bit more of an enigma in this department. He has previously worked as a bus administrator in Nigeria, but it is not clear what he does now. And fans have real concerns that he will not be able to find employment if he is ever able to move to Georgia, thus robbing him of further agency and making him even more dependent upon his controlling wife.
19.
Asuelu Pulaa
Asuelu has worked as a dance instructor in Utah, though Kalani has characterized his pay as not particularly high. Realistically, Asuelu's employment options may be limited by his background.