90 Day Fiance Season 8 Spoilers: Which Couples Are Still Together?

90 Day Fiance Season 8 has a range of couples, each with their own issues -- and some entertaining overlaps.

But 90 is not a lot of days to plan a wedding, let alone to work out personal and relationship conflicts.

Not every couple walks down the aisle, even after spending thousands of dollars securing the visa in the first place.

How do the Season 8 couples fare?

Please be warned.

Obviously, the rest of this post is filled with spoilers about the Season 8 stars.

Don't say that we didn't warn you.