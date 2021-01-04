90 Day Fiance Season 8 Spoilers: Which Couples Are Still Together?

90 Day Fiance Season 8 has a range of couples, each with their own issues -- and some entertaining overlaps.
But 90 is not a lot of days to plan a wedding, let alone to work out personal and relationship conflicts.
Not every couple walks down the aisle, even after spending thousands of dollars securing the visa in the first place.
How do the Season 8 couples fare?
Please be warned.
Obviously, the rest of this post is filled with spoilers about the Season 8 stars.
Don't say that we didn't warn you.
1.
Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa
Andrew is an American who works in childcare, entertaining young children at his mother's daycare. Amira is from a small French town where she feels that she does not fit in.
2.
Their drama began immediately
It's weird to classify being held in detention as "drama," but that's exactly what happened to Amira when she arrived in Mexico City for Andrew's ill-conceived Puerto Vallarta meetup.
3.
And the verdict is ...
We don't know. Andrew did share a serious hint in November, where he shared photos of himself in Brazil, accompanied by a photo of two glasses of champagne. He insisted that it was not a honeymoon and that he wasn't going to spoil his season, but either he and Amira broke up and he has moved on, or he and Amira spent time together in Brazil. Andrew wrote: “Haha maybe, maybe not, but this trip is not what you think, no spoiler here, you are going love the trainwrecks this season!”
4.
Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina
Brandon works as an exterminator in rural Virginia while living on his parents' farm. Julia is a nightclub dancer from Russia accustomed to urban life. They're both young and hot, but will that be enough to overcome Brandon's extremely controlling mother's pathological need to meddle?
5.
Run, girl, run
Julia has admitted that a lot of things about her new life with Brandon's family put her on edge and are not how she sees herself living her life, even though we've seen her give farm life a very fair shake. She wants an apartment with Brandon where she doesn't have to interact with livestock and where two grown adults aren't forced to share separate rooms.
6.
Everything goes through Betty
Julia and Brandon announced plans to marry May 9, prompting Betty to immediately demand that they change to a date that would be more convenient for her.
7.
And the verdict is ...
Probably Married. On social media, Brandon and Julia appear to still be together. If they're still living together in the United States, that would mean that they tied the knot prior to the K-1 visa expiring.
8.
Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya
Jovi is from Louisiana, but he works all over the world, diving to repair underwater pipelines. Yara is a fashionista from Ukraine, which is how they met. A pregnancy followed by grief bonding over a miscarriage brought them from casually dating to making plans for a life together ... maybe.
9.
They are both set in their ways
Jovi has a very laid-back approach to life, viewing his small one-person efficiency as luxurious because it is in a nice part of town. Yara meanwhile is very willing to put her foot down when it comes to being dragged around to unwanted activities. They're very different people, and their season is largely about learning to compromise.
10.
And the verdict is ...
Probably Married. Thanks to ever-vigilant 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, we know that the two of them obtained a marriage certificate on February 13, 2020. Their social media activity (even with the occassional exchange of insults) seems to indicate that they are still together, so the safe guess is that they used that marriage certificate to get legally married.
11.
Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva
Mike lives in rural Washington but manages a construction supply company in Seattle. Natalie is from Ukraine. We saw this couple and their troubles, including major ideological differences and struggles to get on the same page about their relationship, before. Only in Season 8 did Natalie come to the US.
12.
Oh no
Before the season even began, we saw an extended scene of a tearful Natalie packing her things, fearful of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling Mike a "monster" for doing this to her ... the day before their wedding date. The context? Totally up in the air. From that scene, it looked like a sure thing that they were broken up for good.
13.
The verdict is ...
Probably Married! We have no idea how or why, but their marriage announcement went through in March 2020. Either they got married despite everything, making up at the last minute, or the marriage announcement wasn't canceled and it went through anyway.
14.
Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi
Rebecca is a private investigator (and sometimes restaurant manager) in the US. We have seen her love life with Zied before, but for the first time, he came to the US to be with her in Season 8.
15.
They have a lot of love ... but some real differences
From their age gap to cultural differences and more, fans weren't sure that they'd make it down the aisle. At times, Rebecca wasn't sure that Zied was even going to come to the US.
16.
The verdict is ...
Married! Records show that these two married on April 19, 2020 -- meaning that they made it, and they were able to meet Zied's goal of marrying before Ramadan began. On social media, it is very apparent that they are still very happy together.
17.
Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr
Stephanie is a self-described cougar and a successful businesswoman. She met Ryan, who is a quarter century younger than she is, while on vacation in Belize. They have been together for three years.
18.
Three years is a long time to be long-distance
So Stephanie decided to take the step and turn it into a formal engagement despite some issues, such as literally everyone in her life being unsure of Ryan's intentions.
19.
Oh, and she boned his cousin
At one point, Stephanie was in Belize and discovered that Ryan had been "talking" to three other girls, so she dumped him ... and ended up banging his cousin, Harris. She and Ryan got back together, and she didn't share that little detail.
20.
And the verdict is ...
Probably Not Married. With no marriage certificate or similar smoking gun, we look to social media -- where Ryan doesn't seem to have any online presence, and where Stephanie's page is devoid of photos of Ryan. Is she going above and beyond to follow the NDA, or is she tired of looking at her now-ex's face? Only time will tell.
21.
Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan
Tarik and Hazel are both parents of young children. They are also a fan-favorite couple. Season 8 was the first time that Hazel came to the US. One of their goals as a couple was to find a girlfriend for Hazel -- making them the very first polyamorous couple on the franchise!
22.
But ...
Tarik and Hazel have differences, from ideas about how tidy the house should be to religion. Some fans wonder if Tarik and Hazel's quest for a third member of their relationship could be their undoing -- some people aren't cut out for polyamory, just as others aren't suited for monogamy. Plus, will Hazel connect with Tarik's young daughter?
23.
The verdict is ...
Probably Married. We have yet to see a marriage certificate or wedding pics, but these two are still gushing over each other on social media. It's hard to imagine them still being so lovey-dovey if something went wrong during the K-1 visa period. So yes, they are likely married.