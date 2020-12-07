90 Day Fiance Season 8 Premiere Recap: Lies, Familiar Faces, and No Protection

90 Day Fiance may have spawned over a dozen spinoffs, but there's nothing quite like the original show.

And the series that launched it all just premiered Season 8.

This season introduces us to multiple new couples and welcomes back some very familiar faces.

On the premiere, things were pretty simple, as we're still getting to know the new stars.

Brandon has a number of unwelcome surprises for Julia, but he's not telling her until she arrives in the US.

Rebecca is ready to bring Zied to the US, but they still have things to work on and her daughter has her doubts.

Jovi and Yara are reunited, but even they seem to question how much they have in common.

And Mike is nervous about Natalie's arrival, just two months after he left her behind in Ukraine after ages of fighting.