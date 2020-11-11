90 Day Fiance Season 8: Meet The New (and Familiar) Couples!

90 Day Fiance has what feels like dozens of spinoffs, but the franchise all started with the original series.

That series is returning for Season 8 on December 6.

Below, you can see the three familiar, returning couples and meet the four brand new couples.

These stars each have their own stories and backgrounds -- some more unique than others.

Each couple has their own drama potential.

Season 8 looks like it will have the franchise's first polyamorous storyline, something that is welcome and long overdue.

We'll see young couples, age gaps, and couples struggling with our immigration system just as the pandemic hits.

Read about the new stars and then watch the Season 8 trailer for yourself: