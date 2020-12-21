90 Day Fiance Recap: Yara Zaya Doesn't Want a Trailer Park Wedding

90 Day FIance continues, introducing a brand new couple -- but not the last introduction of the season.

On Season 8, Episode 3, Yara goes to see Jovi's mother ... who has a lot of questions and concerns.

We are introduced to Andrew and Amira, who have concocted a very bad plan to try to see each other.

Tarik is hyped for Hazel's arrival. He also finally explains the falling out with Dean, his brother.

On a mom-mandates tour of Washington DC, Julia comes face to face with how little autonomy Brandon has.

Natalie raves about sex with Mike ... but can she cope with Mike's living situation?