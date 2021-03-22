90 Day Fiance Recap: This Time Natalie Mordovtseva KEEPS Mike Youngquist's Ring!

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8, Episode 15, rings were a hot topic.

First, Brandon and Julia were on totally different pages about pandemic wedding planning.

Then, a tearful Amira revealed the vicious texts that Andrew had sent her before her flight.

Jovi and Yara headed to Vegas, but Jovi still couldn't behave himself and kept ditching Yara to hang with his buddies.

Hazel prepared for her bachelorette party with a difficult but important phone call to her parents.

Stephanie and Harris were getting even more serious about their future together.

Then, Natalie and Mike came face to face on camera for the first time since their breakup.

Natalie told him that she's keeping the ring this time ... but that won't be the end of it.