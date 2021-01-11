90 Day Fiance Recap: Stephanie Davison is a Crazy B--ch, Ryan Says

90 Day Fiance continues with Season 8, Episode 6.

We see Natalie and Mike adjusting to their new normal, but Natalie feels frustrated as an isolated "housewife."

Rebecca is so excited to welcome Zied to America.

Unfortunately for her, she'll be chaperoned.

Tarik introduces Hazel to his friends, but the most important introduction is between Hazel and his daughter.

Yara says goodbye to Jovi under less than ideal circumstances, then learns a lot about his past.

Andrew feels powerless to help Amira, and has to be the one to tell her father.

Stephanie is frustrated after Ryan ignores her calls. When he does talk to her, however, things get even worse.