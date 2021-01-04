90 Day Fiance Recap: Mom Demands Brandon and Julia Change the Wedding Date!

90 Day Fiance Season 8, Episode 5 was the first episode of the New Year.

Julia's earnest effort to give life on the farm a shot get off to a rough start, and are made worse by Brandon's apparent indifference.

Stephanie stuns her family with her plans to move forward with Ryan, but that's not the biggest shocker.

Natalie is getting accustomed to life with Mike, but her desire to change him and her paranoia are getting in the way.

Tarik and Hazel try to work out wedding plans as Hazel adjusts to a new, unfamiliar life.

Jovi and Yara are learning to meld their respective "selfish" attitudes, but Jovi is about to leave for work, and that brings up painful memories.