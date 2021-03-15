90 Day Fiance Recap: Mike Youngquist Calls Off the Wedding to Natalie!

90 Day Fiance Season 8 continues with Episode 14.

Julia and Brandon's story took a back seat for this episode, but they'll be back for 15.

Things were looking up for Mike and Natalie and their diminished wedding plans ... until Mike called off the whole thing. Why?!

In Belize, Stephanie is looking to move on, and Harris is looking to move in.

When Hazel tells Tarik's friend about his latest shenanigans, Tarik gets a piece of her mind. How can he make it up to Hazel?

Amira is living an out of the frying pan, into the fire situation while Andrew pressures her for kids. Already?!

Rebecca is spiraling as the pandemic, her lost ring, and Ramadan throw all of her plans with Zied for a loop.

And Jovi stumbles home from his strip club bachelor party, but that's not the only thing that has Yara furious.