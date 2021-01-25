90 Day Fiance Recap: Julia Trubkina Wants Off This Nightmare Farm TODAY, Brandon!

90 Day Fiance Season 8 continued with Episode 8.

In the aftermath of Natalie and Mike's ugly fight, Mike's mother comes from the other side of the country to visit.

Natalie wants to make a good impression ... but she also want to enlist Trish's help to get what she wants.

Stephanie travels to Belize with thousands of dollars of gifts to see Ryan.

But they are both a little uncertain ... and Stephanie still has a big secret to share.

Yara takes a pregnancy test and prepares to tell Jovi the results.

Amira is finally safely back in France after her detention ... but Andrew's eyebrow raising activities are followed by an outrageous request.

Finally, Julia finally gives Brandon a much-needed ultimatum.

You just know that Betty is going to flip out.