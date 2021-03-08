90 Day Fiance Recap: Did Jovi Dufren Just Cheat on Yara Zaya?

90 Day Fiance Season 8, Episode 13 had even more wedding prep than Episode 12 ... but also even more problems.

First, Yara's touching moments with Jovi and with his mom were forgotten when Jovi went way too far at his bachelor party.

Hazel confronted Tarik ... and did not believe his answers.

Things got worse for Rebecca and Zied as a simple sandwich pickup turned into threats that he might return to Tunisia.

Mike admitted that he wasn't ready to plan the wedding, putting a major sour note on Natalie's dress shopping.

Amira prepared to go to Serbia but explained why Andrew's impatience and lack of care was hurting so much.

Finally, Brandon and Julia's simple church tour turned into an exercise in cruelty as Brandon reduced his "future wife" to tears.