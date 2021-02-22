90 Day Fiance Recap: Did Brandon Gibbs Get Julia Trubkina Pregnant?!

90 Day Fiance is back with Season 8, Episode 11.

After weeks of hitting it raw, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina face a major pregnancy scare.

Brandon's first instinct is to tell Mother Dearest, but Julia is appropriately baffled, wanting to wait until they take the test.

Content warning: one of this episode's storylines includes an allegation of sexual assault.

That relationship is Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr, which is fortunately over as of this episode's filming.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are on the path to their wedding.

When they open up to Tarik's friend about their plans to find a girlfriend, his friend has some valid concerns. It's a touching moment.

Yara Zaya puts on a brave face for an engagement party with Jovi Dufren's family.

But Jovi keeps blowing her off ... even on the same night that they tell his parents that they're expecting.

Rebecca Parrott is still grappling with her jealousy issues and a bewildered Zied Hakimi.

Visiting family mostly helps ... but it also brings up another sore subject.

Finally, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have what may be their worst fight yet.

And Natalie admits that a lot of her behavior stems from one thing from the past that she may have totally imagined.