90 Day Fiance Recap: Are Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva Gonna Get Married Anyway?

90 Day Fiance is nearing the end of Season 8.

On Episode 16, wedding bells were in the air ... but though some fan-favorites got married, not everyone made it down the aisle.

Natalie had fled Mike's house in tears, but had to turn back around and speak to the man who called off their wedding.

Rebecca has a last-minute wardrobe disaster as she and Zied prepare to marry.

Jovi does some last minute shopping in Vegas -- for a tux and for wedding bands.

It's Tarik and Hazel's wedding day, and they have the cutest flower girl and a perfect officiant.

And Julia has a lot of feelings before her wedding. Can Brandon reassure her before they walk down the aisle?